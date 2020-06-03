Lime scooters, electric bikes coming to Rochester in June

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The green electric-powered scooters that made their debut in Rochester last August are returning in early June.

The Rochester City Council voted on Monday to approve the contract with Lime for the 2020-2021 "scooter and e-bike season," according to a news release from the City of Rochester.

The City said residents will have access to 200 scooters and 25 e-bikes. The fleet may eventually increase to up to 300 scooters and 50 e-bikes depending on usage, the City said.

"Scooters and e-bikes are fast and efficient. They also provide an alternative in transportation networks as commuters and transit agencies work to find new ways to move around efficiently in a time of lower bus occupancy due to physical distancing," Nick Lemmer, RPT communications coordinator and spokesperson for Arrive Rochester, said in a news release.

The City said Lime will be piloting "sidewalk riding detection technology" in Rochester to address nuisance riding on the sidewalk.

City employees reportedly worked with Olmsted County Public Health to provide guidance for sanitizing scooters and educating riders about the risk of COVID-19.

The City said Lime has also enhanced its cleaning methods and is now cleaning and disinfecting the scooters more frequently. The City said Lime is cleaning all parts of the scooters that are touched by people with products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that have been approved for use against COVID-19.

The City added that Lime "has distributed hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in offices and warehouses. All Lime mechanics and operators in the field are required to wear gloves and wash their hands regularly."

The City said Lime will also give in-app reminders of health and safety best practices, including telling making sure the scooter is in working condition, washing hands, finding bike lanes and maintaining distance from others.