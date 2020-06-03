Minnesota reports 372 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 372 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 25,870 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH reported. This includes 2,802 health care workers.

Health officials said 21,169 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

About 265,718 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, including 6,971 newly-completed tests reported in Wednesday's update. This is a significant increase from the 3,155 newly-completed tests reported in Tuesday's update.

Health officials said the MDH Public Health Lab was closed from Saturday through Monday "due to civil unrest in St. Paul and surrounding areas." No tests were run during that time, and samples were rerouted to partner labs when possible, MDH said.

Health officials said in Wednesday's update that 14 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Ten of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said the state's COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,086. The Department said 876 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There are 537 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. Health officials said 254 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

