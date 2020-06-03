National team investigating fires in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS Minn. (AP) -- The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent a national response team to Minneapolis and St. Paul to help investigate fires set during unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Local and state authorities requested the team's help in investigating about 100 business fires in Minneapolis and about 35 in St. Paul.

Special Agent in Charge William Henderson of the ATF's St. Paul Field Division said in a statement Wednesday "the cause of these fires is quite obvious. The task at hand now is to determine who is responsible."

The team arrived earlier this week.