Rochester man arrested by Minneapolis police, charged with rioting

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- A Rochester man was arrested in Minneapolis in connection with rioting.

According to a criminal complaint, 24-year-old Junior Gray Smith was arrested at at 12:50 a.m. by Minneapolis police responding to incidents of looting and possession of a firearm.

Smith was in the passenger seat of a Mercedes sedan with no license plate, authorities reported. Authorities said there were three other people in the car.

The car was reportedly traveling down Lake Street in Minneapolis at a high speed when officers ordered the vehicle to stop with their guns drawn.

The criminal complaint reports that Smith has been charged with riot in the second degree while armed with a dangerous weapon.