A message of hope: Rochester to light buildings up in yellow in honor of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- City of Rochester leaders want to send a message hope during this time of unrest and uncertainty across the country.

On Thursday, Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic and Rochester City Hall will be illuminated in yellow in memory of George Floyd. Floyd died last week in Minneapolis after former police officer Derrick Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest.

The color yellow reportedly represents hope.

In a letter to residents, Rochester City clerk and Director of Communication Annisa Hollingshead wrote that although the city has made steps to address racial inequality, the work has just begun.

The letter outlined some of the initial steps:

Address racial inequality in local government through a commitment at all levels of the organization.

Update all city policies, practices and procedures through an equity lens.

Create a better system for effective, responsive, and culturally sensitive engagement.

"As an organization, we have been talking at the leadership team level, so are the department heads across the city and our city communicators," Hollingshead said. "The city is aware of the commitment we have as an organization to live up to the values we've adopted over the last few years. That's to be an inclusive community, to be a compassionate community and to be committed to equity."

The city flag was also at half-staff in honor of Floyd.