CHANGE IS COMING: Martin Luther King III says this movement for justice is revolutionary

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Several dignitaries and celebrities joined the George Floyd family for today's memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.

The audience and the world heard about the man he was and stories from his siblings about growing up with him.

They also heard about the expected rising tide of change, not only for George Floyd, but all black men and women who've lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement.

Change, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr's son says he sees coming amid all the civil unrest across the country.

We asked Martin Luther King III about the difference between the 1968 demonstrations and today.

"In 1968 you had over 100 cities go up in flames at least at the time of dads death and between Robert Kennedy and when he was killed. Largely, it was African Americans in some ways. Today you have probably more whites protesting than even blacks. I mean black folk are just tired. We've been beaten. We've been abused. We've been mistreated for so long enough is enough so I think that this movement is the difference is there's a lot cities where there's mostly white people and they are demonstrating around the world. The world has been galvanized by the tragic death of George Floyd," Luther King III said.

He added that his father fought to make America the America it has to be, and while it still is not what he dreamed. This great demonstration for freedom happening now is, real.