Court documents show teen admitted to trying to silence brother in Eyota child death

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A criminal complaint filed Wednesday is shedding light on the shocking death of a 5-year-old boy in a small town.

Investigators believe Alex Smith died at the hands of his older brother Monday afternoon.

The complaint alleges the older brother admitted to trying to get Alex to stop screaming. But in the process of doing so, he prevented him from breathing, resulting in a tragic death.

According to court documents, 17-year-old Kaleb Smith said his brother was upset, and hid under his mother's bed. After his mother sent Alex to his room, Kaleb went in there and tried to stop his screams with a blanket.

Court documents allege Kaleb later returned to the room, pinched his brother's nose shut, and covered his mouth for "one to two minutes."

The child was pronounced dead at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys around 6 Monday evening. An autopsy found brain swelling, which indicates hypoxia by smothering. Hypoxia is when the body does not get enough oxygen.

The 17-year-old Smith is in custody, charged with second-degree murder. That has him facing up to 40 years in prison.

He is also charged with domestic assault by strangulation, which carries a maximum of three additional years.