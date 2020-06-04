Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. officials say a Navy veteran who's been detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is making his way home, with the first leg on a Swiss government aircraft.

The officials say American diplomat Brian Hook has flown to Zurich with a doctor to meet just-released Michael White and will accompany White back to the United States aboard an American plane.

White's mother says "the nightmare is over." White's release is part of an agreement involving an Iranian-American doctor prosecuted by the Justice Department.

It follows months of quiet negotiations over prisoners between the two countries.

By MATTHEW LEE and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press