George Floyd Memorial service

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC/AP) -- The first of three memorials for George Floyd was held at North Central University in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

The mural of George Floyd was projected above his golden coffin, where mourners knelt and cried, paused and prayed had a simple message: "I can breathe now."

Celebrities, civil rights activists, politicians and Floyd's family members sang "Amazing Grace," prayed at the memorial.