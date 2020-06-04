Iowa Democrats unveil police conduct bills; GOP considering

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Democrats and black leaders are calling for urgent action by state lawmakers to end racial injustice and have proposed several bills during the shortened legislative session.

One bill would make it illegal for police in Iowa to use a chokehold or neck restraint unless a person poses an imminent threat.

Another would make it illegal for Iowa police departments to hire officers who were fired or resigned while being investigated for serious misconduct or excessive force.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate said they'd consider the ideas.

By DAVID PITT Associated Press