J.C. Penney releases list of store closures, Rochester location not included

(KTIV) -- Bankrupted J.C. Penney has released a list of 154 stores it plans to close across the country.

According to the company's list, four Minnesota locations are on the list. They're in Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Willmar.

Only two stores in Iowa are listed for closure, one is in Carroll, the other in Marshalltown.

Back on May 15, the 118-year-old company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would be closing several of its 850 stores.

J.C. Penney is fourth major retailer to declare bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.