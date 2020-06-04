Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, record single-day jump in testing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 29 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 20 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials said the state COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,115. MDH said 896 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also said in Thursday's update that 404 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 26,273 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said.

The Department also reported that 21,490 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported a record jump of 9,904 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update. About 275,622 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date.

There are 512 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 244 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

