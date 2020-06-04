PUBLIC RECORDS: New details on four officers involved in George Floyd death

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Personal and heavily redacted records for the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been made public by the city of Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer who held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, was the most senior officer involved in the incident, serving nearly 20 years with the department. In the 79 page file, it included medals of recognition, and 17 complaints. Only one of his 17 complaints were detailed; in 2008, Chauvin was involved in an incident where a woman was pulled out of her car, patted and frisked and put into the rear of the squad car for going 10 mph over the speed limit. Squad car video was turned off during the incident. For those actions, he received two letters of reprimand.

These new details are released following upgraded charges against Chauvin. Wednesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Chauvin is charged with second degree murder, on top of his original charge of third degree murder and manslaughter. The three officers on scene during Floyd's arrest, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were all charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

Chauvin's record also detailed acts of bravery. Two medals of valor were detailed, one in 2006 for being a part of a group of officers who stopped a suspect for a felony arrest, who then drew a shotgun on the group. The group of officers then shot and killed the suspect. Another in 2008 when Chauvin responded to a 911 domestic call, which ended with Chauvin breaking down a bathroom door and shooting a suspect in the stomach.

Two medals of commendation were detailed as well. One in 2008 after he and his partner tackled a fleeing, armed suspect. Another in 2009, when Chauvin was working off-duty as at the El Nuevo Rodeo night club, were he single-handed apprehended a group of gang members.

Chauvin served in the U.S. Army starting in 1996 before entering the Minneapolis police force in 2001. Prior to that he worked as a cook for a variety of establishments.

Thao, was the next longest serving officer in the group, first hired in 2012. In his report, there were six complaints on him, none detailing incidents or with discipline.

Kueng, was a recent recruit with the Minneapolis Police Department in 2017. Prior to that, Kueng worked as a patrol officer at the University of Minnesota and Macy's in the Nicollet Mall. In the report, it also cites Kueng's ability to speak Russian. There were no complaints listed for Kueng.

Lane joined the police force in late 2019. Before that, he worked as a juvenile correctional officer and volunteered tutoring Somali children in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood. In his short time with the department there were no complaints on him.