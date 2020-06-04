Reaction to George Floyd’s death still echoing around the world

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thursday marked 11 days since George Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody. His death has sparked a movement with some form of protests in all 50 states and about two dozen countries around the world.

In that time we've seen peaceful protests, looting and rioting at night, the Minnesota National Guard activated, but the message hasn't been lost. Protesters continue to chant "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe," and "George Floyd" while speaking out against police brutality.

"We're a country with an open wound and none of us can turn away. None of us can be silent. None of us can any longer can we hear the words 'I can't breathe,'" said Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

Soccer player Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga, scored a goal and took off his shirt to reveal a hand-written "Justice for George Floyd" message on his undershirt.

Pope Francis even spoke out.

"Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd. My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life," the Pope added.

At the memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rev. Al Sharpton exclaimed, "I come to tell you america, this is the time of dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system!"

Another memorial is scheduled for Saturday in North Carolina where the 46-year-old Floyd was born. After that there will be a funeral in Houston Tuesday, where Floyd spent most of his life, followed by a private burial.