Rochester man arrested in high risk traffic stop after gun scare at campground

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities brought a Rochester man into custody on Wednesday after receiving reports of threats being made with a firearm and assault.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Yasin Nasir Muhidin was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the reported incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at Macs Park Place campground.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff, two suspects left the scene and an alert went out to neighboring counties.

The sheriff said Rochester police and Olmsted County helped locate the vehicles were located in Rochester. Authorities also said they located the gun from the incident in Wabasha, and said it was an air-soft gun.

Rochester police say because they were assisting Wabasha County with what was considered a high risk traffic stop, weapons were drawn.