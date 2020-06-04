Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 4:41 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Hardin County in central Iowa…

Southern Franklin County in north central Iowa…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iowa Falls,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Iowa Falls and Alden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Des Moines .

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH