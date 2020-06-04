Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:25 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Hardin County in central Iowa…

Southeastern Wright County in north central Iowa…

Southwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa…

Northeastern Hamilton County in central Iowa…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 824 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Wall

Lake, or 9 miles northeast of Webster City, moving southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Big Wall Lake, Alden, Williams, Blairsburg and Popejoy.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 136 and 155.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH