Thunderstorms later today; a mild, pleasant weekend is ahead

Warm sunshine, then thunderstorms today

We're enjoying a bright, quiet weather picture for our Thursday under an area of high pressure that is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley. While humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable throughout the day, temperatures will warm quickly into the mid and upper 80s across the area which is about ten degrees above the seasonal average.

As a cold front moves in from the northwest, we'll see a few isolated thunderstorms develop and move into our area, mainly after 5 PM. We'll have a few scattered storms around the area through sunset, a few of those possibly becoming strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary concerns. Better chances of storms will be after sunset as a couple of lines of storms roll through the area.