Two rounds of storms possible

We're tracking two possible rounds of thunderstorms this evening in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The first round of storms should stay to the south of I-90 and mainly impact NE Iowa. Current model guidance is suggesting isolated and scattered storms early this evening with more widespread storms late tonight. Timing for the first batch of storms will be around 5-8 p.m this evening. The main threat with these storms will be strong winds and heavy rain.

The second round of storms will form late tonight into early Friday morning. These storms have the potential to be more widespread in SE Minnesota and eventually track through NE Iowa early Friday morning. The main threats include strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Right now, I'm not expecting a widespread severe threat tonight. Dew points remain in the middle and lower 50s and there's not a ton of "juice" in the atmosphere for storms to strengthen. A couple of strong storms will still be possible with the main threats this evening/overnight being gusty winds and heavy rain. The tornado threat remains low overnight.

The thunderstorm threat will linger into the early morning Friday with clearing skies by the mid-morning hours. Highs will be in the lower 80s with breezy northwesterly winds Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and evening. Hot and humid conditions are expected Monday with highs reaching near 90-degrees across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Nick