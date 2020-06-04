Universal takes first steps reviving Orlando theme park biz

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers are streaming back into Universal Orlando Resort this week.

Universal Orlando reopened to passholders Wednesday and Thursday, and it will allow the general public back on Friday.

The reopening marks one of the first major steps toward reviving Florida's theme park industry after parks were closed in March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and get their temperature checks before entering. Crosstown rival SeaWorld Orlando is set to reopen next week, and Walt Disney World plans to welcome back visitors next month.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press