A taste of the fair: Rochester concession stand sets up shop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many people are disappointed that fairs are canceled this summer but one company is looking to fill the void.

Solem Concessions out of Rochester has set up shop Friday in the parking lot at Apache Mall on the Macy’s side.

Customers can purchase corn dogs, cheese curds and fresh squeezed lemonade. They are open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

On the food stand's first day, it drew hundreds of people. It will remain as long as the demand is there.