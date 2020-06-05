COVID-19: State officials are encouraging anyone who protested to in rallies to get tested

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The demand for justice in the name of George Floyd brought thousands across the nation together.

For months, many practiced social distancing as COVID-19 spread around the world, but the numerous protests in the state have Minnesota Health officials concerned.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm

"These are really difficult days and in times of pain and grief we want to come together," Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner said.

A rally that drew many out of their homes and across the city of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Together, side by side, as they shared in each others pain.

Now the state of Minnesota is asking for help.

"We need the help of everyone involved to prevent additional suffering and death," Malcolm said. "We'll be urging people to even perhaps more carefully monitor their symptoms especially if they were participating at these events."

Malcolm added that although many people were wearing masks at the rallies it mitigates the problem, but its not a 100% effective. "Its gonna be important that everybody monitors symptoms and seek testing right away," Malcolm stated.

The state is now asking everyone who participated in demonstrations even if they're asymptomatic to get tested.



As always to continue to follow CDC guidelines to protect yourself and those around you.