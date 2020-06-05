Mild weekend with storm chances Saturday

Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s on Saturday with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the area late in the evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be minor and the severe weather is unlikely. The best chance for scattered storms will be north of I-90 and after 8 p.m Saturday.

Highs will be back into the middle 80s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Breezy southeasterly winds around 10-20 mph will kick the humidity back up Sunday afternoon. Dew points will warm into the middle and lower 60s Sunday afternoon/evening. Dry conditions are expected all day Sunday.

The heat and humidity really return on Monday with high temperatures warming into the lower and even middle 90s. Dew points will be in the middle and upper 60s making it feel muggy outside. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday with fall temperatures through the rest of the week. Highs by next Thursday/Friday will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend!

Nick