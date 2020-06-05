Minnesota reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 712 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 33 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 26 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department said a total of 1,148 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH also reported that 922 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported on Friday that 712 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and a total of 26,980 people have tested positive in the state to date.

MDH said 21,864 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported an increase in COVID-19 testing, with 11,006 newly completed tests reported in Friday's update.

The Department also modified testing results from Thursday's update, increasing the total from more than 9,900 tests to more than 15,900. The Department said this figure also includes a backlog of tests loaded into the system.

"Due to delays in deduplication of results, current week data are subject to change," MDH wrote.

About 322,340 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, MDH said.

There are 478 people hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, health officials reported. MDH said 220 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 10 fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU, and 24 fewer patients hospitalized in the ICU than MDH reported on Thursday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to make an announcement on Friday at 2 p.m. about the next steps in the state's response to COVID-19. You can watch the news conference live on KTTC and on our website.

