Minnesota to loosen restrictions on restaurants, gyms, more businesses starting June 10

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is loosening restrictions on Minnesota businesses as the state moves into the next phase of the "Stay Safe, MN" plan.

Walz made the announcement on Friday that restaurants and bars will be allowed to resume indoor dining at 50 percent capacity starting June 10.

Social distancing requirements will need to remain in place, Walz said.

“Thank you, Minnesotans, for the sacrifices you’ve made to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a news release. “Thanks to your dedication, we are now in a position to carefully turn the dial toward reopening society. As we move forward, it is more important than ever that we each do our part as we trust and rely on each other to keep our state safe.”

Walz also announced that personal services, such as salons, tattoo parlors and barbershops, will be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy while still requiring reservations.

“We have asked so much of Minnesota businesses over the past few months, and we recognize what a dire situation many have found themselves in,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Today’s announcement is another important step on our journey to safely reopening our state to make economic growth possible."

Walz said places of worship will be allowed to increase occupancy rate to 50 percent as well.

Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Recreational indoor entertainment venues, such as bowling alleys, arcades and museums will also be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity.

Indoor and outdoor entertainment venues like sporting events, concerts and theaters can open at 25 percent capacity as well, Walz said.

Walz said the overall occupancy maximum for businesses will be 250 people, and that occupancy rates are to be limited based on risk. All critical businesses will also be required to implement a "COVID-19 Preparedness Plan."

Walz said outdoor social gatherings can take place with 25 people or less, and indoor gatherings can take place with 10 or less.

“As we face the likelihood of many more months of this disease spreading at various levels in our communities, we must find a way to live with it – accepting a certain level of risk while taking steps to prevent a wave of cases overwhelming our health care sector,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. “The goal is to find a proper balance of protections in a way that promotes the best interests of our state. That’s the balance we’re seeking here today.”