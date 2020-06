ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - In this week's edition of "Par for the Course," our team took the trek towards the airport and played Oak Summit.

Oak Summit is a family-owned 18-hole golf course tucked into farmland that offers plenty of blind tee shots, rolling hills, and creative shot-making.

For this week's installment of our summer feature, we took on their 10th hole -- the hardest hole on the course.