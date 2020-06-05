PHASE THREE: Rochester businesses prepare for June 10th reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - As theaters, bars, gyms and more plan on reopening, they are scrambling to get everything ready. Starting Wednesday, your favorite place will look a little different when you go inside.

"Watched at 2 o'clock and had a little celebration as a team. We're genuinely excited and going to work hard to be able to open as soon as we can," said Matt Remick, owner and president of the Rochester Athletic Club.

While the inside has been closed since March, the Rochester Athletic Club has been allowed to host a few activities.

"It plays nicely with tennis and allowed us to do some group fitness classes outside," said Remick.

He will be glad to open back inside as soon as possible.

"We just need to make sure that with the short notice from Friday to Wednesday that we can adequately staff to open," said the RAC's owner. "The other excited news is we got a 250 person capacity outdoors which means we can open our pool and cabana this summer."

Unlike other activities, bowling cannot be brought outside.

"For the traditional bowling, the league season is what makes them run," said Erin Glorvigen, manager at Bowlocity. "Having to cut that short this year hurts a little bit but we're optimistic to bounce back."

With all the lanes and games closed, bowlocity created a patio to be able to serve food to-go to make ends meet.

"Might be something that even after we open outside, we're probably keep the patio outside for customers to enjoy," said Glorvigen.

Now they can move indoors. restaurants and bars will open at 50 percent capacity, with gyms and bowling alleys at 25 percent.

"Bowling is a social distancing sport as it is," Glorvigen said. "Each of the lanes are spaced out enough. We'll probably go every other lane."

"We're going to be spacing out the tables. We'll have sanitizing stations available. It will help out business," said Michelle Grande, bartender at Glynner's Pub.

Even with CDC guidelines. the businesses are up to the challenge.

"Most of us have been in this industry for several years if not decades," said the bartender who also serves. "We do know how to keep it sanitized and clean in here."

It may not be like it used to be but they are glad to see customers as well as coworkers come back.

"We're excited to get everyone back here working and get back on our feet," said Grande.

"Joy and relief," echoed Remick.

All the businesses urge people should go online to make reservations since they will be operating at limited capacity.