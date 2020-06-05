Preserving tradition: Rochester Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Salvation Army hosted its annual donut day giveaway this year as a drive-by event.

It's a tradition that dates back to World War I when The Salvation Army sent women over to help care for the soldiers on the front lines. The women called "lassies" created the donut recipe and gave the donuts to the soldiers to help cheer them up.

"This donut day is a celebration," Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp said. "There's so little joy that we see right now on the news and really in our lives and so to be able to do something you know here's a sweet treat, it's on us, go out and celebrate your day. I hope it's a good start to your day, make is a good one and do the right thing for your fellow man."

The donuts were served until 11 a.m. The original recipe can be found on the Rochester Salvation Army website.