RCTC Women’s Basketball Ready for 2020 After Lost Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - 2019 was a tough year for the RCTC's Women's basketball program. In the tenth anniversary season of their 2009 national championship, the Yellowjackets didn't field a team.

"It was strange," said Head Coach Jason Bonde. "You felt like something was missing in your life."

New 'Jackets Head Coach Jason Bonde faced a challenge entering 2020. His team didn't play the previous season, and then COVID-19 shut down all traditional methods of recruiting -- so he had to get creative.

"You're unsure. Will they want to do it this way? Will they want to do a zoom meeting with you? But they do. You throw it out there, 'Hey, we'd like to a zoom meeting with you, and you can get to meet me and we can have a face-to-face,' and it just kind of took off," he said.

RCTC has 13 players signed for the upcoming season, with many of them from local schools. He's signed Myia Ruzek, a former standout at Lewiston-Altura. He's also signed 2,000 point scorer Olivia Christianson from Lyle-Pacelli, and as well as Kassidy Broadwater and Kandace Sikkink -- a duo from Fillmore Central who just led the Falcons to state for the first time in school history.

"There's so much talent playing in the local area," said Bonde. "You get more support from the community when they know who's playing here, when they have seen those kids grow up playing for years, they want to see what they can do at this level."

And with talent from Southeast Minnesota sprinkled in with some talent from across the region, Bonde is excited to see what his team can do on the hardwood next winter.

"We have a lot of good talent coming in and I'm very happy with the recruiting class," Bonde said.

