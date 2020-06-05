Rochester Color Me Mine to close on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A paint-your-own pottery studio in Rochester announced it will be closing its doors as many businesses continue to face financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner Julie Schroeder announced to customers that on Friday the business will permanently close at 9 p.m.

"It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Rochester Location of Color Me Mine is closing," she said.

Schroeder, who also owns two metro locations, says the loss of income during the shutdown combine with with the chaos in the Twin Cities, left no other option.

Customers with finished pieces in the store will be alerted when they can pick them up. The store said it will also be delivering finished pieces when necessary.

You can also reach the business through email, Facebook or by calling its other stores.

Those locations in Eagan and Woodbury will continue to offer virtual summer camps.