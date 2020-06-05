Rochester school hosts drive-thru graduation for students entering high school next year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Students at Lincoln K through 8 celebrated a special moment Friday as they transition from 8th grade into high school next year.

The school hosted a drive through graduation ceremony for the 8th graders in the parking lot with teachers and the principal cheering them on.

The principal says the school puts on a send-off for the 8th graders every year but because of the coronavirus, the staff had to be more creative this year.

The ceremony was emotional for both teachers and students.

"We got some letters, some real personal letters, from students just saying what it's been like, the experience, and they've said they would do anything just to come back to school and just how they feel like they've been robbed of those last great moments," said principal Jim Sonju. "So we wanted to give them one great moment to send them off, with our staff, send them a message before they go do great things in high school, that this is your home, it's been your home for nine years and we still got you."

Students picked up their "diplomas", a series of letters and pictures from their teachers generated over the past nine years, a class picture, and a t-shirt.