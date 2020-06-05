Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 3:30 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 3:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDIN…EASTERN WRIGHT…WESTERN FRANKLIN AND
NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES…
At 301 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of
Big Wall Lake, or 10 miles east of Clarion, moving southeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hampton, Belmond, Big Wall Lake, Elm Lake, Dows, Latimer, Williams,
Coulter, Alexander, Rowan, Popejoy, Galt, Beeds Lake State Park,
Belmond Municipal Airport and Hampton Municipal Airport.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 147 and 173.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH