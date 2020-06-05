Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 3:22 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Hardin County in central Iowa…

Southeastern Wright County in north central Iowa…

Southwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa…

Northeastern Hamilton County in central Iowa…

* Until 400 AM CDT.

* At 322 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Iowa Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hampton, Big Wall Lake, Dows, Latimer, Williams, Coulter, Popejoy,

Beeds Lake State Park and Hampton Municipal Airport.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 147 and 172.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH