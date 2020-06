Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Worth County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 30 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY

HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER

MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK

STORY TAMA WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN

HANCOCK HUMBOLDT WINNEBAGO

WORTH WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

MADISON MAHASKA MARION

WARREN

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN GREENE SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADEL, ALLISON, AMES,

APLINGTON, BELMOND, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION,

CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT,

DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, FONDA, FOREST CITY,

FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GRINNELL,

GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS,

JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW,

LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON,

NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, OSKALOOSA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA,

PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE,

SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE,

WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG,

AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE…

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2

INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.

ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.