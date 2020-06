Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 1:03 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

256 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON

FAYETTE HOWARD WINNESHIEK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH,

ELKADER, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, AND WAUKON.