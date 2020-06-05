Thunderstorms continue Friday morning

A "Severe Thunderstorm Watch" is in effect for NE Iowa until 7:00 a.m Friday. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few are certainly possible in this environment tonight. The main threats will be strong winds, around nickel size hail, and heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms will impact SE Minnesota through the early morning Friday too. Severe weather is not expected in SE Minnesota, but heavy rainfall and some gusty winds will be possible.

We'll be tracking these storms all morning long.

Nick