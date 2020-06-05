United Airlines suspending service at RST in July, September

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Friday evening, Rochester International Airport (RST) says it's been informed that United Airlines is planning to suspend services to Rochester starting on July 6 through September 30, 2020.

RST says the decision by United has to do with an exception under the CARES Act.

“It’s difficult to hear the news that United Airlines has had to make this decision to suspend service to RST,” said RST Executive Director John Reed. “Since March, the airline industry has experienced a 90% drop in air travel across the globe. We fully acknowledge the unprecedented economic burden COVID-19 has had on all of our airline partners. We understand this was not an easy decision for United Airlines to make. We remain hopeful they will reinstate services when the overall demand for air travel begins to improve.”

United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines all fly daily to and from RST.