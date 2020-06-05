Warm sunshine in store for today and the weekend

Warm sunshine in store for today and the weekendUpdated
Warm and pleasant Friday
The thunderstorms we dealt with late Thursday night and in the predawn hours of our Friday have rumbled out of the area, swept away by a cold front that is pushing southeastward through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High pressure is moving in from Manitoba, setting the stage for a bright, sun-filled day to round out the workweek. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s across the area with a refreshing northwest breeze that will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour.