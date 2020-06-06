Prosecutors seek right mix of charges in George Floyd case

CHICAGO (AP) -- As damning as video evidence in the George Floyd case appears to be, prosecutors know they must bring the right charges underpinned by sound legal logic if they hope to convict former officer Derek Chauvin for killing Floyd.

Exhibit No. 1 at trial is likely to be video showing Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the back of Floyd's neck on May 25 as a handcuffed Floyd says he can't breathe.

But strong video evidence doesn't mean a conviction will be easy.

Legal experts say defense lawyers likely will try to raise doubts about whether Chauvin's restraint killed Floyd or existing health conditions did.

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer