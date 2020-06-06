Warmer conditions expected through the early week with storms possible during the midweek

Warmer conditions expected through the early week with storms possible during the midweekNew
After a beautiful sunny day across the region, a quick line of showers and thunderstorms will move through portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa before 8pm. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rainfall and lightning are possible. Once this line moves through, mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the night with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Wind will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.