Facebook post sparks community support for local diner

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Save the Pig! That's the plea to help support a Rochester diner with a long-standing history in the community.

Cheap Charlie's has been around since the 1950's, serving breakfast and lunch to residents and visitors alike. Like many local businesses, the pandemic has made a detrimental financial impact on the diner.

A Facebook post went viral over the weekend, describing an emotional conversation between the owner and a customer.

Since then, the post has been shared thousands of times - gathering Southeast Minnesota to support Cheap Charlie's.

In fact, one Rochester man created a GoFundMe to help the owners get back on their feet.

"It's definitely been a great spot to go to. It's one of those spots where you go 'Hey, wanna grab some breakfast? How about Cheap Charlie's?' And everyone that's been there is like, 'Yeah! That sounds great!' It's a staple that I'd hate to see us lose," said loyal customer Chadwick Kisilewski. "Truly. I really would. Everyone that I've ever interacted with that works here has been very fun, very friendly, very caring of their customers and that's why I wanted to reach out and see if we could get them some help."

That GoFundMe is temporarily on hold - as Chadwick and the owners David and Janna decide the best way to help the diner.

Ever since the Facebook post went viral, Cheap Charlie's has been buzzing with support.

The owner's daughter has stepped in to help her family and is overwhelmed by the outreach.

"I mean I… like want to cry. It's so amazing," said Diana Ky. "My parents - they've worked so hard. And just watch them really try to stay positive and make it through and y'know they love their customers and have great relationships with them. And I know they are so, so, so grateful for everybody and all the support and all the love and all the smiles and all the checking in. Thank you."

Cheap Charlie's is located at 11 5th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901. They're open 6AM-2PM Monday through Friday and 7AM-1PM Saturday & Sunday.