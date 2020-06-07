GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS: A march against injustice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- For more than a week demonstrations have been taking place across the nation, many demanding change and justice for George Floyd.

In Rochester, this marked the second weekend of demonstrations.

The march against injustices is a black out event that began at Silver Lake and ended at the Olmsted County Government Center.

George Floyd said three words as he was pleading for his life more than a week ago 'I can't breathe.' Since then, the nation has sprung into action.

Protest Organizer Ashley Olson

"We are rallying against police brutality especially against people of color," Ashley Olson, protest organizer said.

Change is the reason why many people have taken to the streets.

"The Rochester community is one big family and we need to show our support as well as everywhere needs to be showing support," Olson said. "As a human race it is my job to create awareness for George Floyd."

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin handing our orange ribbons.

As protesters made their way from Silver Lake to the Olmsted County Government Center, officers in uniform waiting near the 3rd avenue bridge with orange ribbons.

A symbol of harmony, awareness of racial tolerance and cultural diversity.

With two days away from his burial, George Floyd is a name many will soon not forget, and a chance at change in the police force.

When we asked Olson what what comes to mind when she hears George Floyd she said a chance to help him rest in peace and find the justice he deserves.