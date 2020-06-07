Hot and sticky conditions Monday; Heavy rain likely during the midweek

We saw a beautiful day across the region on Sunday, but the heat really turns up for Monday. Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be gusty out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.





The heat is on Monday as temperatures rise into the lower 90s across the region featuring mostly sunny skies. Conditions will feel rather sticky throughout the day as dew points rise into the upper 60s. Cloud cover will build back into the region overnight as our next weather maker approaches the area.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday as remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal move through the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Rainfall accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are possible between the two days, with localized higher amounts possible. Will need to monitor rivers and streams closely as flooding may become a concern during the mid and late week. Temperature will be cool down from the lower 80s on Tuesday to lower 70s on Wednesday. Winds will be rather strong on Wednesday with gusts near 40 mph at times.

High pressure takes control of the region heading into the late week with seasonably cool temperatures expected into the weekend. Thursday through Sunday will features mostly to partly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 70s.