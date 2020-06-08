Biden promises police changes without stripping funding

ATLANTA (AP) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says an overhaul of policing in America can be accomplished within existing law enforcement agencies.

That puts him at odds with activists pushing to "defund the police" in the United States.

A Biden campaign aide says the former vice president "hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change" after George Floyd's death by police in Minneapolis refocused the nation's attention on institutional racism.

But Biden spokesman Andrew Bates added Monday that the candidate "does not believe that police should be defunded," as some Minneapolis authorities are pursuing locally and some activists are demanding nationally.