Bond set at $1M for former officer charged in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A judge has set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing Monday in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail. It was raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case.

Nelson also and didn't address the substance of the charges. Nelson didn't speak with reporters afterward. Chauvin's next appearance is set for June 29.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press