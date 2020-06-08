CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Sarah Dravis, Lourdes Eagles Hockey

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It's hard to prepare for your college hockey future when there's no ice to skate on. But Lourdes' Sarah Dravis, who'll will play Division I hockey at Lindenwood University in Missouri, doesn't make excuses. She's been working out on synthetic ice -- and thinks it'll help her in the long run.

"It's definitely harder to skate, and to shoot and stick handle, on synthetic ice, but I know that once I get back on the real ice that it will feel so much better and I'll feel so much freer when I'm skating," she said. "I feel like it's really going to help me in the end."

It's seeing the opportunity in the challenge that made Dravis the athlete she is today. While quarantine and gym closures have affected the sports world, Dravis is focused on separating herself from the pack.

"Sometimes, I think to myself, 'Maybe this person is not working out. Maybe they don't have the motivation to get better,'" she said. "It kind of brings me some confidence to see that I'm going to get better and they might not, so in the end I will be winning."

Winning is something Dravis is used to as a key cog on a back-to-back state tournament hockey teams. She's trying to take that mentality and culture to the next level with her college program.

"We send each other motivational quotes, motivational videos, anything like that just to keep everyone motivated in this time by working out alone because obviously it's harder to have motivation when you're working out alone at your own house, so we're just trying to motivate each other."

And while she can't play in competitive practices or organized games yet, Dravis will settle for competing with her friends and high school teammates to see who is working out the hardest.

"We're competitive. It's our personalities," said Dravis. "We just send each other how long we worked out for, how many steps we did today, and we keep sending that to try and beat each other because it's just fun."