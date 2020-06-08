Country and local leaders push for drastic change in policing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's officially been two weeks since the video of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody that caused unrest and outrage across the nation. Since then, there's been serious action for change in policing.

A moment of mourning on Monday, as friends, family and visitors paid respects to George Floyd ahead of his burial service Tuesday in Houston, Texas. This, simultaneously with a moment of solidarity, as House and Senate democrats take a knee in silence, for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the same amount of time Floyd had a knee pressed to his neck while in police custody.

With a battle cry in for drastic change in policing reform, lawmakers unveiled the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020."

"Never again should the world be subjected to witnessing what we saw on the streets in Minneapolis," (D) Chairwoman Rep. Karen Bass said.

Those streets in Minneapolis echoing that same call in a press conference Monday afternoon.

"We're here today to talk about moving our city forward in a transformative way in the right way," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

However, not everyone believes that police reform is the right way. After a push from protesters over the weekend, nine of the 13 Minneapolis city council members gave a verbal announcement of their hope to abolish instead of reform the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Our commitment is to end our city's toxic relationship with the police department, to end policing as we know it," Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told a crowd Sunday.

Mayor Frey still stands firm for transformative rehabilitation. Calling it the "elephant in the room" that needs to be addressed before the city can rebuild.

"If we are imagining what the police department looks like, I'm entirely in favor of it," Frey said. "However, as I mentioned previously, I am not in favor of abolishing the department."

This, as the Floyd family prepares to bury their loved one.

"We want you to know wea re standing with the family today and their horrific greif," Minneapolis City Council member Andrea Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, the man charged with George Floyd's murder, appeared in court for the first time Monday. The judge set Derek Chauvin's bail at $1 million, which is double than what it was initially set at. His next court appearance is June 29th at 1:30 p.m.