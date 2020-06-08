Cristobal to bring heavy rainfall Tuesday

The remnants of the "Tropical Depression Cristobal" will bring heavy rainfall to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Flash flooding could be a major concern Tuesday evening/overnight.

A "Flash Flood Watch" has been issued by the National Weather Service all of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m Tuesday until 7 a.m on Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the area late during the late afternoon and early evening on Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa from 4-8 p.m Tuesday. We could be looking at rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour causing the threat of flash flooding. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday morning and afternoon. A cold front will move across the upper Midwest Wednesday morning causing more showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Widespread 2-4" of rain is possible for areas east of I-35 Tuesday night and Wednesday. I do think there is a threat for some isolated areas reaching 4"+ by Wednesday afternoon. Current guidance has the heaviest rainfall placed between I-35 and the Mississippi River Valley.

We'll have more updates coming!

Nick