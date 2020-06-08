EVICTIONS: Gov. Walz’s Peacetime Emergency Order expires Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's Peacetime Emergency Order 20-53, signed on May 13 is set to expire when its 30 days are up on Friday. There has been no indication as to whether Walz will let the order expire or if he will extend it.

If he does let the order expire, many protections it contains will go away, including the forbidding of evictions of rent delinquent tenants due pandemic related complications. The goal was to have tenants and landlords strike a deal to help make some kind of payment plan during the pandemic even if they were laid off.

Not all tenants lose protection however. The federal CARES Act offers eviction protection through July 25. Legal Assistance of Olmsted County says the governor's order is much broader and covered more people.

With the courts already backed up due to the pandemic, evictions and claims might have to join a long waiting list for cases just to be heard.

If you need help or are worried about payments, there are services available for you. The United Way of Greater Rochester is one and will get you connected with the help you need.

"Typically the top reason in our community for people to be calling 211 or looking to get information at the United Way's office is for housing and the number one request is for rental assistance," says Impact Program Manager Grace Pesch.

When you dial 211, you will be connected with someone in the Twin Cities before being transferred to your local community.

Pesch went on to say that when you call the hotline, "Based on your need and the way that you answer the qualifying questions that they have, the call center specialist would be able to narrow down what resource is going to be the one that fits your eligibility and is really going to be the best fit for you."