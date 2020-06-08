Floyd’s casket arrives at Houston church for public viewing

HOUSTON (AP) -- The body of George Floyd has arrived at a church in Houston for a final public memorial.

A six-hour viewing will be held Monday for Floyd, whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world and calls to reform policing in America.

His body arrived in a gold-colored casket that was escorted to The Fountain of Praise church by Houston police. Mourners will be required to wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines. Houston will end a procession that has crossed the nation.

Previous memorials were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press